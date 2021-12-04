Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to resume the services of onboard catering services with cooked food along with ready-to-eat in Western Railway’s Shatabdi Express and a Duronto Express train for convenience and benefit of passengers travelling in these trains.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, the onboard catering services will be resumed in Train No 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express and in Train No 22209/10 Mumbai Central – New Delhi – Mumbai Central Duronto Express with effect from 10 December. Passengers are given the option of opting out of catering services for the journey dates starting from 10 December.

The railways had already issued an order in this regard to all concerned departments and stakeholders.

"Presently, it will be applicable for only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman category of trains. For those passengers, who already booked tickets in advance, some directions have been given to the service provider," the order read.

As per the order, the IRCTC will intimate the concerned Zonal Railway about the exact date from which onboard catering services with cooked food will be resumed in a particular train for the journeys falling within the Advanced Reservation Period.

Zonal Railways will then verify the catering charges to be realized based on services being provided and the applicable rate list and feed the same in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of Catering services, from ARP date, at the time of booking of tickets.

In addition to this, Zonal officers are also required to inform e-ticket passengers through SMS and e-mail, who already booked tickets in advance regarding the resumption of cooked food supply.

For the tickets already booked, IRCTC will provide a facility on its website to opt for catering services and payment of the charges due in advance. This facility will be available for e-tickets as well as counter-ticket passengers.

For those passengers who already booked and have not opted for the same online, cooked food should be made available on demand in the train on a payment basis, subject to availability. The ticket checking staff onboard shall collect the catering charges due as per the approved rate list.

