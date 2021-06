Northern Railways division of Indian Railways has decided to resume sale of platform tickets at eight major railway stations under its Delhi Division.

The price of platform tickets has been hiked to ₹30 in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the platforms, Northern Railways said.

In April, Indian Railways had decided to stop sale of platform tickets at station under Delhi Division of its North Railways zone. The decision was taken to check the rush of people coming to the station to see-off passengers.

