Indian Railways to resume platform ticket sale at 8 Delhi Division stations

Indian Railways to resume platform ticket sale at 8 Delhi Division stations1 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- Sale of platform tickets to resume at major Delhi Division stations after two months
- Price of platform tickets has been increased to ₹30
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Northern Railways division of Indian Railways has decided to resume sale of platform tickets at eight major railway stations under its Delhi Division.
Northern Railways division of Indian Railways has decided to resume sale of platform tickets at eight major railway stations under its Delhi Division.
The price of platform tickets has been hiked to ₹30 in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the platforms, Northern Railways said.
The price of platform tickets has been hiked to ₹30 in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the platforms, Northern Railways said.
In April, Indian Railways had decided to stop sale of platform tickets at station under Delhi Division of its North Railways zone. The decision was taken to check the rush of people coming to the station to see-off passengers.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!