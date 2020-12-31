Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone will resume the train services in the entire Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from today

The services of the NMR was stopped in March to avoid the spread of covid-19 in the country and it will resume after a gap of almost nine months.

The NMR services upon resumption will be operated as fully reserved special rrains.

One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains will be operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.

The same fare structure which was in force in pre-COVID times (prior to suspension of services) will continue.

Detailed schedule and stoppages of fully reserved Special Trains in Mettupalayam – Coonoor – Udagamandalam section (UP Trains):

View Full Image Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Detailed schedule and stoppages of Fully reserved Special Trains in Udagamandalam– Coonoor – Mettupalayam section (DOWN Trains):

﻿

View Full Image Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said,"Get ready to soak in the beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu. This UNESCO world heritage site will resume operations from 31st December. A visual delight for tourists, it offers breathtaking views all along the way."

This UNESCO world heritage site will resume operations from 31st December. A visual delight for tourists, it offers breathtaking views all along the way. pic.twitter.com/EgXjnjYh3x — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2020

All the COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.

