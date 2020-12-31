Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways to resume services of Nilgiri Mountain Railway from today. Check timings and schedule
Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Indian Railways to resume services of Nilgiri Mountain Railway from today. Check timings and schedule

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST Livemint , Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Indian Railways in a statement said that only reserved passengers will be allowed to travel in the NMR train services and advance booking is open

Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone will resume the train services in the entire Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from today

Indian Railways' Southern Railway zone will resume the train services in the entire Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Ooty) section of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from today

The services of the NMR was stopped in March to avoid the spread of covid-19 in the country and it will resume after a gap of almost nine months.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

The NMR services upon resumption will be operated as fully reserved special rrains.

One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains will be operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.

The same fare structure which was in force in pre-COVID times (prior to suspension of services) will continue.

Detailed schedule and stoppages of fully reserved Special Trains in Mettupalayam – Coonoor – Udagamandalam section (UP Trains):

View Full Image
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Click on the image to enlarge

Detailed schedule and stoppages of Fully reserved Special Trains in Udagamandalam– Coonoor – Mettupalayam section (DOWN Trains):

﻿

View Full Image
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Click on the image to enlarge

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said,"Get ready to soak in the beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu. This UNESCO world heritage site will resume operations from 31st December. A visual delight for tourists, it offers breathtaking views all along the way."

All the COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.

