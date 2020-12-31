This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The NMR services upon resumption will be operated as fully reserved special rrains.
One pair of fully reserved special train will be run between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains will be operated between Coonoor and Udagamandalam.
The same fare structure which was in force in pre-COVID times (prior to suspension of services) will continue.
Detailed schedule and stoppages of fully reserved Special Trains in Mettupalayam – Coonoor – Udagamandalam section (UP Trains):
Detailed schedule and stoppages of Fully reserved Special Trains in Udagamandalam– Coonoor – Mettupalayam section (DOWN Trains):
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said,"Get ready to soak in the beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu. This UNESCO world heritage site will resume operations from 31st December. A visual delight for tourists, it offers breathtaking views all along the way."
All the COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of face masks and social distancing.