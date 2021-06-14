Indian Railways to resume several long-distance trains this week. Full list

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railways has started to resume the services of many long-distance trains in various parts of the country as the number of new covid-19 cases in the country is on a declining trend. Various states have also started to provide relaxation in the covid-19 restrictions which were imposed in April to stop the rising cases of covid-19 during the second wave. Various railway zones have already announced the resumption of many long distances trains.

Sl. No. Train No. Name Frequency Restoration with effect from (Journey commencing o­n) 1. 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special Except Sunday From Howrah:17.06.2021 2. 02020 Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Special Except Sunday From Ranchi: 17.06.2021 3. 02343 Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special Daily From Sealdah:18.06.2021 4. 02344 New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special Daily From New Jalpaiguri: 19.06.2021 5. 03161 Kolkata-Balurghat Special Except Saturday From Kolkata:20.06.2021 6. 03162 Balurghat – Kolkata Special Except Sunday From Balurghat: 21.06.2021 7. 02261 Kolkata-Haldibari Special Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday From Kolkata:19.06.2021 8. 02262 Haldibari – Kolkata Special Wednesday, Friday, & Sunday From Haldibari: 20.06.2021 9. 03033 Howrah-Katihar Special Daily From Howrah:18.06.2021 10. 03034 Katihar-Howrah Special Daily From Katihar: 19.06.2021

Southern Railway will resume the following trains which were cancelled due to poor occupancy will be resumed as detailed below:-

Resumption of Train No. 02620/02619 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train:

With the composition of Two- AC 2 Tier Coaches, Three- AC 3 Tier Coaches, Ten-Sleeper Class Coaches, Five- General Second Class Coaches and Two- Luggage cum Brake Vans, Train No. 02620 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Mangalore Central at 12.40 hrs with effect from 15th June, 2021 to 30th June, 2021 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

The North Central Railway zone has also decided to resume the services of the following trains:

1 . Mail/Express Special - S.No. Train No. station to station frequency Date of restoration effective from the originating station 1 03253 Patna - Banaswadi Weekly ( Thursday ) From 10.06.2021 till further instructions 2 03254 BANSWADI - PATNA Weekly ( Sunday ) From 13.06.2021 till further instructions 2 . Festival special trains - S.No. Train No. station to station frequency Date of restoration effective from the originating station 1 05269 MUZAFFARPUR - AHMEDABAD Weekly ( Thursday ) 10.06.2021 to 24.06.2021 2 05270 AHMEDABAD - MUZAFFARPUR Weekly ( Saturday ) 12.06.2021 to 26.06.2021 3 03259 Patna – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (t.) 02 days a week ( Wednesday , Sunday ) 13.06.2021 to 30.06.2021 4 03260 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T.) - Patna 02 days a week ( Friday , Tuesday 15.06.2021 to 02.07.2021

