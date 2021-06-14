Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways to resume several long-distance trains this week. Full list

Indian Railways to resume several long-distance trains this week. Full list

Premium
Passengers walk outside the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi.
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways decided to resume the services of the long distance special trains as the number of daily covid-19 cases are on a decline in the country

Indian Railways has started to resume the services of many long-distance trains in various parts of the country as the number of new covid-19 cases in the country is on a declining trend. Various states have also started to provide relaxation in the covid-19 restrictions which were imposed in April to stop the rising cases of covid-19 during the second wave. Various railway zones have already announced the resumption of many long distances trains.

Indian Railways has started to resume the services of many long-distance trains in various parts of the country as the number of new covid-19 cases in the country is on a declining trend. Various states have also started to provide relaxation in the covid-19 restrictions which were imposed in April to stop the rising cases of covid-19 during the second wave. Various railway zones have already announced the resumption of many long distances trains.

Here is the list of trains that will resume operations from this week:

TRENDING STORIES See All

Here is the list of trains that will resume operations from this week:

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Sl.

No.

Train

No.

NameFrequency

Restoration with effect from

(Journey commencing o­n)

1.02019

Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi

Special

Except SundayFrom Howrah:17.06.2021
2.02020

Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi

Special

Except SundayFrom Ranchi: 17.06.2021
3.02343Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri SpecialDailyFrom Sealdah:18.06.2021
4.02344New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah specialDailyFrom New Jalpaiguri: 19.06.2021
5.03161Kolkata-Balurghat SpecialExcept SaturdayFrom Kolkata:20.06.2021
6.03162Balurghat – Kolkata SpecialExcept SundayFrom Balurghat: 21.06.2021
7.02261Kolkata-Haldibari Special

Tuesday, Thursday, &

Saturday

From Kolkata:19.06.2021
8.02262Haldibari – Kolkata Special

Wednesday, Friday, &

Sunday

From Haldibari: 20.06.2021
9.03033Howrah-Katihar SpecialDailyFrom Howrah:18.06.2021
10.03034Katihar-Howrah SpecialDailyFrom Katihar: 19.06.2021

Southern Railway will resume the following trains which were cancelled due to poor occupancy will be resumed as detailed below:-

Resumption of Train No. 02620/02619 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train:

With the composition of Two- AC 2 Tier Coaches, Three- AC 3 Tier Coaches, Ten-Sleeper Class Coaches, Five- General Second Class Coaches and Two- Luggage cum Brake Vans, Train No. 02620 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Mangalore Central at 12.40 hrs with effect from 15th June, 2021 to 30th June, 2021 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

In return direction Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15.20 hrs with effect from 16th June, 2021 to 01st July, 2021 and reach Mangalore Central 10.10 hrs, the next day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The North Central Railway zone has also decided to resume the services of the following trains:

1 . Mail/Express Special - 

S.No.Train No.station to stationfrequencyDate of restoration effective from the originating station
103253Patna - BanaswadiWeekly ( Thursday )From 10.06.2021 till further instructions
203254BANSWADI - PATNAWeekly ( Sunday )From 13.06.2021 till further instructions

 

2 . Festival special trains - 

S.No.Train No.station to stationfrequencyDate of restoration effective from the originating station
105269MUZAFFARPUR - AHMEDABADWeekly ( Thursday )10.06.2021 to 24.06.2021
205270AHMEDABAD - MUZAFFARPURWeekly ( Saturday )12.06.2021 to 26.06.2021
303259Patna – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (t.)

02 days a week

( Wednesday , Sunday )

13.06.2021 to 30.06.2021
403260Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T.) - Patna

02 days a week

( Friday , Tuesday

15.06.2021 to 02.07.2021

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!