The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here has started manufacturing air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, a senior official said today.

The production began after successful oscillation trials of the coach conducted on the Nagda-Kota-Sawai Madhopur section at a speed of 180 kmph, RCF General Manager Ravinder Gupta said.

The RCF rolled out the first prototype economy class air-conditioned three-tier coach on February 10 and handed it over to the Research Development and Standard Organisation (RDSO) for its trials, he said.

RCF Kapurthala has started keeping all resources in-hand for regular production of these high-capacity AC 3 Tier Economy class coaches and has planned to roll out its first rake in March 2021. RCF has production plan of 248 coaches in current and next fiscal years.

After three weeks of aggressive trials, the RDSO has found it successful, Gupta said.

The new high-capacity passenger coach has been designed and manufactured by RCF Kapurthala.

In this new passenger coach, where modern passenger amenities have been taken to a new peak, the passenger capacity has been increased to 83 berths as compare to existing 3 Tier capacity of 72 berths. Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth, providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western style lavatories. Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard.





