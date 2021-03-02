In this new passenger coach, where modern passenger amenities have been taken to a new peak, the passenger capacity has been increased to 83 berths as compare to existing 3 Tier capacity of 72 berths. Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth, providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

