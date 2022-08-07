After the successful trial of these trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give the green signal. The test speed of the train is 180 kmph, while the maximum speed is 160 kmph. The trial of the train will be conducted from Kota in Rajasthan to Nagda section of Madhya Pradesh. The trial speed of the train will be 100 to 180 kmph. After the success of two-three trials, the new Vande Bharat train will be fit to run commercially.

