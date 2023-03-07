Indian Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi for the convenience of passengers and to ease the festive rush. These special trains will connect major destinations across the country, the national transporter said on Monday.

In an official statement, the Railway Ministry said, “In this ongoing festive season of Holi, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 491 trips of 196 special trains."

"Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur- Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati- Ranchi, New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur- Bandra Terminus, Pune- Danapur, etc.," the statement read.

The ministry informed that Railways has also put into effect crowd-controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured, according to the news agency ANI.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers, it said, adding that officers have been deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains.

Staff is deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority. Measures have been taken for a frequent and timely announcement of the arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers, the ministry said.

This year, Holi or the festival of colors will be celebrated on 7 and 8 March. It is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds.

The ritual for Holi involves lighting up a bonfire one day before Holi as it signifies the victory of 'good over evil'. Then next day, i.e. on 8 March, holi will be celebrated with colors among loved ones. People also consider this a 'goodbye' to winter days and welcome to summer.

Delhi metro services from 2.30 pm on Holi

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi, officials said on Monday. Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)