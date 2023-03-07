Indian Railways to run 196 Holi special trains on THESE routes2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:57 AM IST
Holi 2023: Indian Railways has also put into effect crowd-controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.
Indian Railways will run 491 trips of 196 special trains during Holi for the convenience of passengers and to ease the festive rush. These special trains will connect major destinations across the country, the national transporter said on Monday.
