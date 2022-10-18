Indian Railways to run 211 festive special trains. Details here

Indian Railways to run 211 festive special trains. Details here1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and to control the rush, Indian Railways announced 211 special trains during the festival season
The Indian Railways has announced 211 special trains for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festival season. The railways decided to run a total of 2561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.
Special trains are being planned to connect major destinations throughout the country via railway routes such as Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar, among others.
The railways has also announced crowd controlling measures such as forming queues at terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff to ensure the orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches.
More RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure passenger safety. Officers are stationed at major stations on Emergency Duty to ensure that trains run smoothly. Staff are stationed in various sections to respond to any disruption in train service as soon as possible.
Measures have been taken to ensure that trains with platform numbers are announced frequently and on time.
"May I Help You" booths are kept open at major stations where RPF personnel and TTEs are assigned to provide proper assistance and guidance to passengers. On-call medical teams are available at major stations with an ambulance and a paramedic team.
"A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters," the ministry of railway said in a release.
