Indian Railways to run 283 special services train till Chhath Puja this year

Indian Railways on Friday notified that 283 special services will run for next few days to ensure smooth and comfortable travel of the passengers during this festive season.

The Ministry of Railways also informed that these 283 special services will make 4480 trips till Chhath Puja this year.

The Ministry of Railways said in a press release, "Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur- Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras- Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul etc. During 2022, Indian Railways had notified 2614 trips of 216 Puja Special trains."

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to ensure security and safety of passengers.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority," the Ministry of Railways further said.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers.

Important train stations have "May I Help You" booths with RPF Personnel and TTEs to assist passengers. Major stations offer medical teams and ambulances with paramedical staff on call for passenger support.

"A watch on any malpractice is being strictly monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general have been given by Zonal Headquarters," the Ministry of Railways added.

