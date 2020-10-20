Indian Railways to run 392 festival special trains from today. Full list here

Indian Railways to run 392 festival special trains from today. Full list here1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2020, 10:57 AM IST
- These new festival special trains, however, will operate only till November 30
- The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains
To cater to the festive season rush, Indian Railways will start running 392 festival special trains from today.Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains. The trains will be operated till 30 November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.
“To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special" services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020. The fare for these Festival Special services shall be that applicable for special trains. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance," the ministry had announced on October 13.
Here is a full list of the 392 festival special trains:
The fares of these trains will be similar to those applicable for special trains, which means 'special charges' will be levied making the tickets costlier by 10-30 per cent as compared to the fares of mail/express trains, depending on the class of travel.
The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand during the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja.
In an order issued, the Railway Board said these festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55 kmph.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.