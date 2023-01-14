Indian Railways to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train between Ayodhya and Nepal

"In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options.... Users can avail the EMI payment option for making payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through debit/credit Cards. COVID-19 final vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above," the statement added.