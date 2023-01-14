Indian Railways to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train between Ayodhya and Nepal

Indian Railways to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train between Ayodhya and Nepal2 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: The tour called ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ will start from Delhi on February 17.
Indian Railways will run its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a route connecting pilgrimage sites of Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal next month, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Railways.
It said that the initiative will strengthen the bilateral relations and promote cultural relations between the two countries, the statement read.
The tour called ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ will start from Delhi on February 17. The train will also cover Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj. The visit will be covered in the day's halt at the destination.
There will be two nights stay in hotel in Janakpur and Varanasi, the Railway Ministry stated.
The features of the state-of-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train includes two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, and foot massager.
"The proposed seven-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram," the statement read.
After Ayodhya, the tourist train will move to Sitamarhi Railway station in Bihar and tourist will further proceed to Janakpur in Nepal by buses which is 70 km away from Sitamarhi Railway station.
"In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options.... Users can avail the EMI payment option for making payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through debit/credit Cards. COVID-19 final vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above," the statement added.
Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India's initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.
At a price range starting from ₹39,775 per person, the train will be a seven days all inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide.
(With PTI inputs)
