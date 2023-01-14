Indian Railways will soon run a special train for pilgrims, connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur in neighbouring Nepal. The route - using its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train - will include visits to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj. The route is set to start from February 17 this year.
The seven day trip will include hotel stays at at Janakpur and Varanasi (one night each) with day time halts at Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj. The route will include train and bus travel, with all inclusive prices starting from from Rs. 39,775/- per person.
The train consists of four first AC coaches, two second AC coaches, one well equipped pantry car and two rail restaurants. It can accommodate 156 tourists onboard and has CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach. It is equipped with an infotainment system for the entire train. The deluxe vehicle also has shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and foot massagers.
According to an official communique from the Indian Railways, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour will begin at the birthplace of Lord Rama with tourists visiting the Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple as well as the Bharat Mandir in Nandigram.
"After Ayodhya, the train will move to Sitamarhi Railway station in Bihar and tourists will further proceed to Janakpur in Nepal by bus which is 70 km away from Sitamarhi Railway station. During their stay at Janakpur, tourists can visit Ram Janki Temple, Sita Ram Vivah Mandap and Dhanush Dham," the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.
Following this, tourists will return to Sitamarhi and visit the Janki temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham. The train will then proceed on an overnight journey to Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will visit Sarnath, Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, Tulsi temple and Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple.
"Tourists will move from Varanasi to Prayagraj by bus and visit Sangam, Shankar Viman Mandapam, Hanuman temple and Bharadwaj Ashram. After Prayagraj, the train will return back to Delhi on the seventh day of its journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 2500 kms in this tour," it added.
IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways to provide EMI payment option for travellers. Users can make payments in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24-month EMIs via debit or credit cards.
(With inputs from agencies)
