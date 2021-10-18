Indian Railways Central Railway(CR) zone to start special festival trains between Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur in view of the upcoming festive season.

Railways will open the reservations for these trains from today.

Central Railway will run festival specials between Nagpur and Karmali / Mumbai and Pune and Bhagat ki Kothi to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Diwali / Chhat festival. The details are as under:

1) Nagpur-Karmali Weekly Superfast Special

01239 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs every Saturday with effect from 30.10.2021 to 20.11.2021 and arrive Karmali at 14.30 hrs next day.

01240 Superfast Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs every Sunday with effect from 31.10.2021 to 21.11.2021 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day .

Halts: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating.

2) Mumbai- Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special

01247 Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 22.55 hrs every Friday with effect from 29.10.2021 to 19.11.2021 and arrive Nagpur at 13.10 hrs next day.

01248 Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 17.40 hrs every Saturday with effect from 30.10.2021 to 20.11.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 08.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri (only for 01248), Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: One AC First Class, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating

3) Pune-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Special

01249 Special will leave Pune at 20.10 hrs on every Friday with effect from 22.10.2021 to 19.11.2021 and arrive Bhagat Ki Kothi at 19.55 hrs next day

01250 Weekly Special will leave Bhagat ki Kothi at 22.20 hrs on every Saturday with effect from 23.10.2021 to 20.11.2021 and arrive Pune at 19.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Palanpur, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari and Luni.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class, 6 second class seating.

