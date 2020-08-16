Indian Railways will run additional Ganpati Special trains in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

Here are the list of trains,timings and stoppages of Ganapati special trains:

Train No. 09416/ 09415 Ahmedabad – Kudal (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09416 Ahmedabad - Kudal Weekly Special Train will leave Ahmedabad at 09.30am on Tuesday to reach Vasai Road at 04.25am and will arrive Kudal at 04.30am on Wednesday. This train will run on 18th and 25th August, 2020.

Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Weekly Special Train will leave Kudal at 05.30am on Wednesday & will reach Vasai Road at 05.40pm and Ahmedabad at 12.15am on Thursday. This train will run on 19thand 26th August, 2020. The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09418/ 09417 Ahmedabad – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09418 Ahmedabad - Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Ahmedabad at 04.15pm on Friday to reach Vasai Road at 01.30am and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 12.40pm on Saturday. This train will run on 21st and 28th August, 2020.

Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09417 Sawantwadi Road - Ahmedabad Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 01.40pm on Saturday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15am and Ahmedabad at 07.55am on Sunday. This train will run on 22ndand 29th August, 2020. The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09106/ 09105 Vadodara - Ratnagiri (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]

Train No. 09106 Vadodara - Ratnagiri Weekly Special Train will leave Vadodara at 03.20pm on Sunday to reach Vasai Road at 09.35am and will arrive Ratnagiri at 05.30am on Monday. This train will run on 23rd and 30th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09105 Ratnagiri - Vadodara Weekly Special Train will leave Ratnagiri at 07.20am on Monday & will reach Vasai Road at 03.10pm and Vadodara at 08.15 hrs on the same day. This train will run on 24th and 31st August, 2020. The train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

The booking for Train no. 09416, 09418 and 09106 will open from 17th August, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website.

These trains will run as fully reserved trains. There will be no unreserved General Second Class coaches but only Second Class reserved Seating coach.

All passengers must adhere to travel guidelines by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SOPs of the Government of Maharashtra and Government of Gujarat, the Indian Railways said.

