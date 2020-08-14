Indian Railways to run Ganapati special trains after Maharashtra govt's approval

Indian Railways is set to run Ganapati Special Trains following social distancing norms amid the covid-19 crisis, however, Maharashtra government is yet to give nod as the matter is under re-consideration.

In a statement issued by the Central Railway stated that in view of COVID-19 and the extraordinary situation prevailing as a consequence thereof Central Railway vide letter dated 23 July asked the state government on their views about running Ganapati Special Trains (special long-distance mail/express trains to Konkan Region within Maharashtra), the number and date from which to run these special trains.

Director, Disaster Management Unit, Maharashtra vide their letter dated 7 August 7, informed that special trains may be scheduled to the Konkan Region for the Ganapati Festival in response to Central Railway's letter.

Accordingly, the Central Railway immediately scheduled the special trains and sent for Railway Board's approval.

Railway Board had approved on 9 August the running of special trains subject to following the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of Ministry of Home Affairs and Inter-District travel norms of Maharashtra in the wake of the pandemic. However, the senior officials of the state government on the night of 8 August had asked to keep it on hold.

Since then Railways, both at the board and zonal level, are in continuous touch with the officials and awaiting their response.

Central Railway wishes to inform the passengers that it is ready to run the specials, however, the final go ahead is yet to be confirmed by the Maharashtra state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered a spike of 11,813 new cases on Thursday which took the coronavirus tally in the state to 5,60,126.

With 413 covid-19 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 19,063, the state health department said.

On the other hand, 9,115 patients were discharged from hospitals, it said.

