Indian Railways' East Coast Railway(ECR) zone in a bid to make the travelling experience of railway passengers more comfortable has decided to operate the Hirakhand Express will run with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches.

The train which is at present operate on the ICF coaches will operate with LHB coaches from this month according to the official statement from ECR.

The LHB coaches in the train, which runs from Bhubaneswar to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, will replace the conventional coaches running at present, the ECoR said in a release on Thursday.

The LHB coaches are anti-telescopic, meaning they do not flip in case of a collision, safer, lighter, more comfortable and jerk-free. The phase-wise replacement of the conventional coaches with LHB is being done from the safety point of view, it said.

The Hirakhand Express will run from September 10 with a load combination of 12 LHB coaches, it added.

The coach composition of Hirakhand Express will be 01 AC 2 Tier, 02 AC-3 Tier, 04 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating and 02 Guard cum Luggage & Divyangjan Coaches.

Meanwhile, according to the East Coast Railway an additional AC FIrst class coach will be added to the Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.