Home >News >India >Indian Railways to run more Shatabdi, Duronto special trains on these routes from tomorrow

For the convenience of passengers, the Indian Railways has announced four Shatabdi Express trains and one Duronto Express Special Train. According to the Railway Ministry, the operations of these four Shatabdi and one Duronto Express Special Trains will start from 10 April 2021 to 15 April 2021.

"Four Shatabdi Express and one pair each of Hamsafar and Duronto will begin services between April 10 to April 15. This has been done to provide railway commuter safe and comfortable journey, " Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted on 5 April.


Following are the special train services, which will be operated by Indian Railways from April 10 to April 15:

1) New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02013/14): This train service will run on a daily basis.

2) New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04053/54): This train service will run once a week (Thursday)

2) New Delhi – Daurai Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 04051/52) : This train service will also run on a daily basis

4) Chandigarh – New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special (Train No 02046/45). This train service will operate six days a week except for Wednesday.

5) Sarai Rohilla, Delhi – Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special (Train No 02265/66) : This train will run three days a week .

"All norms of the state and central government regarding Covid-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc, must be followed in the trains and at the Railway stations. All other precautions associated with Covid-19 should also be ensured," Ministry of Railways said.


Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

