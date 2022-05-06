Indian Railways to run over 65 special trains for RRB-NTPC exam candidates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RRB released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6 on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in
The Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country for the RRB-NTPC candidates as several aspirants have raised the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted that the Railways will run 65 special trains for the candidates for the RRB-NTPC exam to be held on May 9 and 10.
According to the officials, the candidates will have to pay fares on their own and no concessions will be given.
Special trains that will run for RRB-NTPC exam candidates:
Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Agra Cantt.- Patna, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Amritsar, Jaipur-Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakinada to Mysore, Kurnool-Mysore, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Delhi-Jammu Tawi.
Other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hatia To Vijayawada, Trivandrum to Chennai, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Mangalore to Hubli, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded and Mysore to Eranakulam.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6 on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
There was a lot of murmur among candidates that they had been allotted cities in far-off areas and requested change in centres.
A candidate, identifying himself as Tapas, wrote on Twitter, "I Applied for Kolkata RRB For NTPC Exam but they allotted my level 4, CBT 2 exam seat on 10th May in Muzaffarpur Bihar which is 590 km away from home in a different state. This is injustice for Aspirants. respect the Students labour."
Another aspirant Soubhik Biswas demanded a change in the exam centre.
"Please change the examination center for RRB NTPC CBT 2. This is a humble request to shift the exam centre to everyone's home state," he tweeted.
Demand for shifting centres to the home state has flooded the social networking sites.
The total number of candidates for the exams is 1,45,700 for 7,285 posts.
The RRB-NTPC exams were in the eye of a storm when aspirants especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar took to the streets alleging irregularities in the process.
