Indian Railways to run special trains for NDA, Naval Academy exam candidates

Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone on Friday said that it will run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for candidates attending National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

A press note from the Central Railway said, "Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination."

In order to benefit the candidates appearing for National Defence Academy(NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams, Western Railway has decided to run 5 pairs of special trains.

The details of these special trains are as under :

● Train No 09081/09082 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Superfast Express Special

Train No 09081 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Special will leave Mumbai Central on Saturday, 5 Sept, 2020 at 09.35pm to reach Ahmedabad at 05.30am the next day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 09082 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Special will leave Ahmedabad on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 10.10pm to arrive Mumbai Central at 06.05am the next day. The train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Surat, Bharuch, and Vadodara stations in both directions. This train will have AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.

● Train No 09301/09302 Nimach -Bhopal-Nimach Express Special

Train No 09301 Nimach - Bhopal Special will leave Nimach on Saturday, 5 Sept, 2020 at 06.40am to reach Bhopal the next day at 05.00am. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 09302 Bhopal – Nimach Special will leave Bhopal on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 08.00pm to reach Nimach at 06.15am the next day. The train will halt at Mandsor, Ratlam, Fatehabad, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Dewas, Ujjain, Sehore and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in both directions. This train will have AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.

● Train No 09201/09202 Somnath - Ahmedabad – Somnath Superfast Express Special

Train No 09201 Somnath - Ahmedabad Special will leave Somnath on Saturday, 5th Sept, 2020 at 09.25pm to reach Ahmedabad the next day at 05.00am Similarly, in the return direction Train No 09202 Ahmedabad - Somnath Special will leave Ahmedabad on Sunday, 6th Sept, 2020 at 10.00pm to reach Somnath at 05.35am the next day. The train will halt at Junagadh, Bhakti Nagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Viramgam stations in both directions. This train will have AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.

● Train No 01145/01146 Pune - Ahmedabad – Pune Special

Train No 01145 Pune - Ahmedabad Special will leave Pune on Saturday, 5 Sept, 2020 at 05.30pm to reach Ahmedabad the next day at 05.45am. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 01146 Ahmedabad - Pune Special will leave Ahmedabad on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 20.15pm to reach Pune at 08.00 am the next day. The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Rd, Surat, and Vadodara stations in both directions. This train will have Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.

● Train No 09401/09402 Patan – Ahmedabad - Patan DEMU Passenger Special

Train No 09401 Patan - Ahmedabad Special will leave Patan on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 05.30am to reach Ahmedabad the same day at 08.05am. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 09402 Ahmedabad - Patan Special will leave Ahmedabad on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 06.00pm to reach Patan at 20.20pm the same day. The train will halt at Mahesana, Kalol, Gandhinagar Capital and Sabarmati stations in both directions.

The booking for will open with immediate effect at nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website.The mail / express trains will run as fully reserved trains. There will be no unreserved General Second Class coaches but only Second Class reserved Seating coach. One DEMU Train No 09401/09402 will be unreserved.

According to the press note the trains to run are Solapur-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Pune-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Bhusaval-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Specials (4 trips), Pune-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Pune-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Nagpur Special (2 trips).

Amravati-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Jalgaon-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Akola-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Panvel-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Balharshah-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Pune-Ahmedabad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Madgaon Special via Pune-Miraj (2 trips), Kolhapur-Madgaon Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Pune-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), the press note said.

Solapur-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

02154 special will leave Solapur at 22.40 hrs on 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 06.35 hrs next day. 02153 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.45 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Solapur at 06.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan and Dadar

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, Three AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 3 Second Class

Pune-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01130 special will leave Pune at 23.50 hrs on 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day. 01129 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.55 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Pune at 03.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class, 9 Second class

Ahmednagar-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01132 special will leave Ahmednagar at 21.00 hrs on 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 05.35 hrs next day. 01131 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 20.35 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Ahmednagar 04.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar

Composition: 11 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, 6 Second Class

Nashik Road-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

01134 special will leave Nashik Road at 23.45 hrs on 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.05 hrs next day. 01133 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 23.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive at Nashik Road at 03.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar

Composition: 16 Second Class seating, Three AC Chair Car and one second class

Bhusaval-Mumbai Special (2 trips)

02172 special will leave Bhusaval at 21.15 hrs on 5.9.2020 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 05.20 hrs next day. 02171 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 21.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Bhusaval at 04.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Jalgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 second class

Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Specials (4 trips)

01135 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 22.00 hrs on 4.9.2020 and 6.9.2020 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 08.10 hrs next day. 01136 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 12.50 hrs on 5.9.2020 and 7.9.2020 and arrive CSMT at 23.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition: 13 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 7 Second Class

Pune-Hyderabad Special (2 trips)

01155 special will leave Pune at 14.15 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Hyderabad at 04.00 hrs next day. 01156 special will leave Hyderabad at 22.45 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Pune at 13.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund, Kurduwadi, Osmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Bidar, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Begumpet

Composition: 10 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Second Class

Kolhapur-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

01137 special will leave Kolhapur at 08.05 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 05.40 hrs next day. 01138 special will leave Nagpur at 20.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Kolhapur at 18.30 hrs next day.

Halts; Miraj, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class

Pune-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02159 special will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.15 hrs next day. 02160 special will leave Nagpur at 20.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 11.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class

Mumbai-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02161 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 17.15 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 06.00 hrs next day. 02162 special will leave Nagpur at 21.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class, Two AC-3 Tier, 2 Second Class

Nashik Road-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02163 special will leave Nashi Road at 16.10 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 03.00 hrs next day. 02164 special will leave Nagpur at 21.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Nashik Road at 07.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class, 6 Second Class

Amravati-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01139 MEMU special will leave Amravati at 00.15 hrs on 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 05.25 hrs same day. 01140 MEMEU special will leave Nagpur at 23.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Amravati at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halt: Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU

Jalgaon-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

02165 MEMU special will leave Jalgaon at 21.30 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 04.20 hrs next day. 02166 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 22.45 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Jalgaon at 05.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU

Akola-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01141 MEMU special will leave Akola at 00.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 05.00 hrs same day. 01142 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 20.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Akola at 23.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 8 coach MEMU

Ahmednagar-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02167 special will leave Ahmednagar at 16.00 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 04.00 hrs next day. 02168 special will leave Nagpur at 22.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Ahmednagar at 10.40 hrs next day.

Halts: Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Class

Panvel-Nagpur Special (2 trips)

02169 special will leave Panvel at 13.50 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Nagpur at 03.30 hrs next day. 02170 special will leave Nagpur at 22.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Panvel at 12.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha.

Composition: 13 Sleeper Class, Four AC-3 Tier, 5 Second Class

Balharshah-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips)

01143 MEMU special will leave Balharshah at 00.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 (midnight of 5/6.9.2020) and will arrive Nagpur at 04.45 hrs same day. 01144 MEMU special will leave Nagpur at 23.15 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive Balharshah at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Chandrapur, Sewagram

Composition: 8 coach MEMU

Pune-Ahmedabad Special (2 trips)

01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Ahmedabad at 05.455 hrs next day. 01146 special will leave Ahmedabad at 20.15 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 08.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class

Mumbai-Madgaon Special via Pune-Miraj (2 trips)

01147 special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Madgaon at 04.00 hrs next day. 01148 special will leave Madgaon at 20.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.05 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 18 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class

Kolhapur-Madgaon Special (2 trips)

01149 special will leave Kolhapur at 19.30 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Madgaon at 04.30 hrs next day. 01150 special will leave Madgaon at 20.30 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Kolhapur at 05.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 7 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class seating, 15 Second Class

Kolhapur-Dharwad Special (2 trips)

01151 special will leave Kolhapur at 22.00 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Dharwad at 04.50 hrs next day. 01152 special will leave Dharwad at 21.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Kolhapur at 04.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 22 Sleeper Class, 2 Second Class

Pune-Dharwad Special (2 trips)

01153 special will leave Pune at 17.05 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Dharwad at 05.50 hrs next day. 01154 special will leave Dharwad at 20.00 hrs on 6.9.2020 and will arrive Pune at 07.50 hrs next day.

Halts: Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belgavi, Londa.

Composition: 15 Sleeper Class, 7 Second Class

Mumbai-Hyderabad Special (2 trips)

01157 special will leave LTT at 14.00 hrs on 5.9.2020 and will arrive Hyderabad at 05.15 hrs next day. 01158 special will leave Hyderabad at 21.15 hrs on 6.9.2020 and arrive LTT at 11.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Vikarabad, Lingampalli, Begumpet

Composition: 12 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, 3 Second Class

*CSMT Mumbai – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai;

*Kolhapur – Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur

*LTT – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumba

