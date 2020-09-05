Indian Railways to run special trains for NDA, Naval Academy exam candidates

Train No 01145 Pune - Ahmedabad Special will leave Pune on Saturday, 5 Sept, 2020 at 05.30pm to reach Ahmedabad the next day at 05.45am. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 01146 Ahmedabad - Pune Special will leave Ahmedabad on Sunday, 6 Sept, 2020 at 20.15pm to reach Pune at 08.00 am the next day. The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Rd, Surat, and Vadodara stations in both directions. This train will have Sleeper Class and Second class seating coaches.