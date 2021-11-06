Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm.

All the necessary facilities and equipment are provided here. Concerned officers have also been nominated for coordination."

List of special trains:

09638 – New Delhi – Katihar Special train

09637 Katihar-New Delhi Puja Special train

04746 Delhi-Katihar Special train

04745 Katihar-Delhi Special train

04742 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special Train

04741 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train

09640 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special train

09639 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train

06980 Anand Vihar Terminus-Saharsa Special

04548 Anand Vihar Terminus-Patna Special

04547 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminus Special

03397 Dhanbad-Sitamarhi Chhath Special

03998 Sitamarhi-Dhanbad Chhath Special

01269 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Danapur Chhath Special

01270 Danapur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Chhath Special

08111 Tata-Patna Chhath Special

08112 Patna-Tata Chhath Special

03761 Kolkata-Nautanwa Chhath Special

03762 Nautanwa-Kolkata Chhath Special



03765 ​​Sealdah-Patna Chhath Special

03766 Patna-Sealdah Special

03763 Sealdah-Raxaul Chhath Special

03674 Raxaul-Sealdah Chhath Special

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

