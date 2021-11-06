2 min read.Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 07:02 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways will operates special trains on the occassion of Chhath Puja which is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh
Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm.
04742 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special Train
04741 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train
09640 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special train
09639 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train
06980 Anand Vihar Terminus-Saharsa Special
04548 Anand Vihar Terminus-Patna Special
04547 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminus Special
03397 Dhanbad-Sitamarhi Chhath Special
03998 Sitamarhi-Dhanbad Chhath Special
01269 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Danapur Chhath Special
01270 Danapur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Chhath Special
08111 Tata-Patna Chhath Special
08112 Patna-Tata Chhath Special
03761 Kolkata-Nautanwa Chhath Special
03762 Nautanwa-Kolkata Chhath Special
03765 Sealdah-Patna Chhath Special
03766 Patna-Sealdah Special
03763 Sealdah-Raxaul Chhath Special
03674 Raxaul-Sealdah Chhath Special
As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.
This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.
