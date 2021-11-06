Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways to run special trains on the occassion of Chhath Puja. Full list

Indian Railways to run special trains on the occassion of Chhath Puja. Full list

Migrant workers wait for a train to reach their native places at Railways station.
2 min read . 07:02 AM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways will operates special trains on the occassion of Chhath Puja which is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of the passengers. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm. 

Meanwhile, the official communication by the railways has said, "With the arrival of festivals, the railway stations get crowded and for the arrangement of passengers, a mini control room has been set up at Delhi station which is managed by designated staff from 06.00 am to 12.00 pm. 

All the necessary facilities and equipment are provided here. Concerned officers have also been nominated for coordination."

All the necessary facilities and equipment are provided here. Concerned officers have also been nominated for coordination."

List of special trains: 

List of special trains: 

09638 – New Delhi – Katihar Special train

09638 – New Delhi – Katihar Special train

09637 Katihar-New Delhi Puja Special train 

09637 Katihar-New Delhi Puja Special train 

04746 Delhi-Katihar Special train

04746 Delhi-Katihar Special train

 04745 Katihar-Delhi Special train

 04745 Katihar-Delhi Special train

04742 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special Train

04742 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special Train

04741 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train 

04741 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train 

09640 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special train

09640 Anand Vihar Terminus – Barauni Special train

09639 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train  

09639 Barauni – Anand Vihar Terminus Special train  

06980 Anand Vihar Terminus-Saharsa Special 

06980 Anand Vihar Terminus-Saharsa Special 

04548 Anand Vihar Terminus-Patna Special 

04548 Anand Vihar Terminus-Patna Special 

04547 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminus Special

04547 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminus Special

03397 Dhanbad-Sitamarhi Chhath Special

03397 Dhanbad-Sitamarhi Chhath Special

03998 Sitamarhi-Dhanbad Chhath Special

03998 Sitamarhi-Dhanbad Chhath Special

01269 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Danapur Chhath Special

01269 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Danapur Chhath Special

01270 Danapur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Chhath Special

01270 Danapur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Chhath Special

08111 Tata-Patna Chhath Special

08111 Tata-Patna Chhath Special

08112 Patna-Tata Chhath Special

08112 Patna-Tata Chhath Special

03761 Kolkata-Nautanwa Chhath Special

03761 Kolkata-Nautanwa Chhath Special

03762 Nautanwa-Kolkata Chhath Special

03762 Nautanwa-Kolkata Chhath Special

03765 ​​Sealdah-Patna Chhath Special

03765 ​​Sealdah-Patna Chhath Special

03766 Patna-Sealdah Special

03766 Patna-Sealdah Special

03763 Sealdah-Raxaul Chhath Special 

03763 Sealdah-Raxaul Chhath Special 

03674 Raxaul-Sealdah Chhath Special

03674 Raxaul-Sealdah Chhath Special

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!