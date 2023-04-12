For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers, the Indian Railways will be running additional 4,010 trips of 217 special trains this summer season. The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes.

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, as on the date of April 10, 2023, railways will run additional trains on Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), North Western Railway (NWR), Southern Railway (SR), South Central Railway (SCR), South Western Railway (SWR) and Western Railway (WR).

Also, crowd-controlling measures by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains.

Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority. Indian Railways also said that "May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

Measures also have been taken for the frequent and timely announcements of the arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

With these measures, a watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored.

Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters.

