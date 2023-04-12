Indian Railways to run special trains to meet summer rush; Full list here1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:47 AM IST
- Indian Railways to run additional 4,010 special trips to cope with summer rush of passengersIndian Railways to run additional 217 special trains to cope with summer rush; full list here
For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers, the Indian Railways will be running additional 4,010 trips of 217 special trains this summer season. The special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes.
