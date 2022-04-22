Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand has decided to run summer special trains on special fare between Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham and Mumbai Central - Banaras.

The details of the special trains are as under:

Train No. 09415/09416 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Superfast Special (Weekly)

Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 16.45 hrs and will reach Gandhidham at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th April, 2022 till 16th June 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09416 Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Gandhidham every Thursday at 00.30 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 14.20 hrs the same day. This train will run from 28th April, 2022 till 16th June 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Bhachau stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches. The booking of the General Second Class Coaches will be through UTS with charges as applicable for unreserved Superfast Mail Express trains.

Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central- Banaras Special (Weekly)

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central - Banaras Special will leave Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 22.50 hrs and will reach Banaras at 10.30 hrs, on Friday. This train will run from 27th April, 2022 till 15th June, 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 14.30 hrs & will arrive Mumbai Central at 04.35 hrs, on Sunday. This train will run from 29th April, 2022 till 17th June 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera Jn., Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli Jn., Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai Jn. and Bhadohi stations in both directions. This train will be fully reserved & comprises of AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.