Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus - Gandhidham Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 16.45 hrs and will reach Gandhidham at 06.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th April, 2022 till 16th June 2022. Similarly, Train No. 09416 Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will depart from Gandhidham every Thursday at 00.30 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 14.20 hrs the same day. This train will run from 28th April, 2022 till 16th June 2022. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali and Bhachau stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches. The booking of the General Second Class Coaches will be through UTS with charges as applicable for unreserved Superfast Mail Express trains.