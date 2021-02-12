Indian Railways plan to connect all the state capitals in the country's north-eastern part received a boost after the Union government in its Budget for the year 2021-22 has allocated Rs.1, 000 crore for the Bairabi – Sairang project in Mizoram.

Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) is executing the Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram. Railway Ministry plans to complete the project by March 2023.From Bhairabi there will be four stations namely, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang in the project. From Sairang station the capital of Mizoram Aizawl is not far away.

"Better rail connectivity will lead to economic development not only of the people of the Mizoram but also for the entire NE region," according to a statement by the NFR.

"Traders of the state will be able to bring items of daily consumption as well as construction materials in a much cheaper, cost-effective, and eco-friendly way." "Farmers of the state will be able to send their produce to the wider market of the various states at cheaper rate and time-bound manner," the statement further added.

View Full Image A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project.

Background of Bairabi – Sairang project:

The Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project was sanctioned in the year 2008-09. The length of the entire project is 51.38 kms. The anticipated cost of the entire project is about Rs. 5521.45 crore. Till last year an amount of Rs. 3763.63 crore have already been spent for executing the project.

View Full Image The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs)

A brief on the infrastructure challenges of Bairabi – Sairang project:

There will be 55 major and 87 minor bridges in the entire project. The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs). The entire project will also involve the construction of several tunnels. A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project. For the construction of the project, 487.47 Hectors (approx) of Land Acquisition and Earthwork of 347.89 Lakh Cum is being done.

Completion of all the proposed rail connectivity projects of NE region will lead to “Transformation of Northeast through better Transportation" in line with the Govt of India’s policy for comprehensive development of the NE region.

