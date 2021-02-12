OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways to soon connect Mizoram's capital Aizawl with its network. Details here
Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram
Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram

Indian Railways to soon connect Mizoram's capital Aizawl with its network. Details here

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 03:59 PM IST Tamal Nandi

  • Railway Ministry plans to complete the project by March 2023
  • The length of the entire Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram is 51.38 km

Indian Railways plan to connect all the state capitals in the country's north-eastern part received a boost after the Union government in its Budget for the year 2021-22 has allocated Rs.1, 000 crore for the Bairabi – Sairang project in Mizoram.

Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) is executing the Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram. Railway Ministry plans to complete the project by March 2023.From Bhairabi there will be four stations namely, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang in the project. From Sairang station the capital of Mizoram Aizawl is not far away.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine authorised in 26 countries: RDIF

1 min read . 03:38 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination program

UK economy shows surprising surge after clocking worst year since 1709

2 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Demonstrators wave flags of National League for Democracy party against the military coup in Yangon

Myanmar sanctions should target coup leaders, not people: UN

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament

Union budget instrument to attain Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Sitharaman

2 min read . 03:13 PM IST

"Better rail connectivity will lead to economic development not only of the people of the Mizoram but also for the entire NE region," according to a statement by the NFR.

"Traders of the state will be able to bring items of daily consumption as well as construction materials in a much cheaper, cost-effective, and eco-friendly way." "Farmers of the state will be able to send their produce to the wider market of the various states at cheaper rate and time-bound manner," the statement further added.

A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project.
View Full Image
A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project.

Background of Bairabi – Sairang project:

The Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project was sanctioned in the year 2008-09. The length of the entire project is 51.38 kms. The anticipated cost of the entire project is about Rs. 5521.45 crore. Till last year an amount of Rs. 3763.63 crore have already been spent for executing the project.

TRENDING STORIESSee All
The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs)
View Full Image
The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs)

A brief on the infrastructure challenges of Bairabi – Sairang project:

There will be 55 major and 87 minor bridges in the entire project. The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs). The entire project will also involve the construction of several tunnels. A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project. For the construction of the project, 487.47 Hectors (approx) of Land Acquisition and Earthwork of 347.89 Lakh Cum is being done.

Completion of all the proposed rail connectivity projects of NE region will lead to “Transformation of Northeast through better Transportation" in line with the Govt of India’s policy for comprehensive development of the NE region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout