There will be 55 major and 87 minor bridges in the entire project. The project will also have 5 Road Over Bridges(ROBs) and 6 Road Under Bridges(RUBs). The entire project will also involve the construction of several tunnels. A total 12639.20 meters (approx) of tunneling works will have to be done in this project. For the construction of the project, 487.47 Hectors (approx) of Land Acquisition and Earthwork of 347.89 Lakh Cum is being done.