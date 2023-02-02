Indian Railways to soon launch Vande Metro services. Know its features, other details
- While the Vande Bharat trains did not get a mention in the finance minister's speech, the announcement of a mini version of it was the highlight of Vaishnaw's post-budget press conference
Indian Railways in near future will launch services of Vande Metro on the lines of Vande Bharat trains which are operating across the country. This was announced by Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw after the presentation of Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament. The Vande Metro, a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express trains, will be developed by the Railways for people living around big cities to travel to and fro in comfort between their place of work and hometowns, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
