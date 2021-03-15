General Manager Northern Railway Ashutosh Gagal on Sunday inspected the stations of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Vyas on the Delhi-Amritsar route where the trains will start running at the upgraded speed of 130 kilometers per hour in the coming days.

"We are going to start running trains at a speed of 130 km/hr from Delhi to the Amritsar railway track for which we have come to inspect the track. Earlier here, trains used to run at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour. We will keep increasing the speed as the works get completed. Our trains are running at the speed of 130 km/hr on the Ahmedabad to Mumbai track," said Gagal.

Ashutosh Gagal inspected yards at Chandigarh railway station after there was a speed trial run at 130 Kmph between Chandigarh (Km 242/17) to Ambala Cantt (Km. 197.14)

Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager conducted extensive inspection of Amb Andaura- Chandigarh Section . He was accompanied by G.M Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division and Senior Divisional Officers of Ambala Division He inspected Amb Andaura Railway Station, circulating area and passenger amenities .He also discussed about Nangal Dam Talwara Project

Going over the station premises at the next halting station i.e., Una Himachal, the General Manager inspected station and on his next halting at Nangal Dam, Shri Ashutosh Gangal inspected the station along with C&W Depot, running room, railway colony ASM Office, Circulating area. He also inspected the newly renovated Waiting Room over there.

On his departure from Nangal Dam, the General Manager inspected manned LC-C-79 Eng-Interlocked at 96/5-4 km between Nangal Dam- Anandpur Sahib. Next at Anandpur Sahib he inspected the station yard at point no. K-4 at km 84/01-83/17 & SEJ no. 17 and its circulating area. Then in between Bharat Garh & Ghanuli, GM inspected Bridge no. 140 (11x30.5 m) at km. 60/04-59/11.

At the next halting Station Rup Nagar, the General Manager inspected the whole premises of the station and circulating area. He also inspected at curve no. 12 (2 Degree, 510m) at Km. 34/11-3 and further inspected Gang No. 5 (1+1+15) at Km. 34/04-02 between Mianpur – Kurali station and also distributed benefit booklet of employee by the Personnel Department.Next halting Station at Saheb jada Ajit Singh Nagar GM Shri Ashutosh Gangal inspected the station, colony, USFD & the small track machine.

After that the General Manager inspected point no. 129-B in Chandigarh Yard in Chandigarh railway station and also inspected the S&T, WSO class room, Power cabin, running room, lobby, circulating area and Main Porch. Further there was inauguration of HRMS and RESS KIOSK by Personnel deptt and distribution of HRMS Booklet. He also discussed the station relocation plan in VIP Lounge adjoining SS office and after he interacted with media representatives.

GM Ashutosh Gangal also met with members of Railway Unions and Associations and interacted with representatives of Rail passengers in VIP room platform 1 at Ambala Station.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the railway faced a loss of ₹2400 crore, which is the biggest loss so far," he added.

The General Manager also informed that the bridge on the Chenab river will be ready soon for transportation and it will be the "world's highest bridge".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via