Indian Railways to start 200 trains from Monday: New rules you must know

The Indian Railways will start the operations of 200 trains from 1 June, in addition to already operational 30 Rajdhani like special AC trains and Shramik special trains for migrant labourers. The decision to run the mail and express trains came two months after the lockdown was announced across India to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

These are new announcements from Indian Railways:

1) For the first time in its 167-year history, the railways' on board ticket checking staff will be without their customary black coats and ties and will instead wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses, the national transporter has said in an order issued Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

2) Indian Railways has already extended the advance reservation period from 30 days to 120 days for all 230 trains.

3) The other terms like current booking, Tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations etc will be same as in regular time tabled trains.

4) Indian Railways issued an appeal for people with comorbidity, pregnant women, children below age of 10 and those aged above 65 to avoid travel by rail. Indian Railways' appeal has come after huge outrage over deaths on various Shramik special trains.

5) Indian Railways has already re-opened the booking and cancellation of train tickets through reservation counters, Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensee and also through authorized IRCTC agents. The booking of train tickets had already resumed at around 1.7 lakh common service centres(CSC) across the country from May 22.

Keep these things in mind while boarding trains:

A) Travelers will also be provided with hand sanitizers at entry and exit points at station and in coaches

B) Only people with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the New Delhi Railway Station.

C) The railways has also asked all passengers to wear face masks. It's mandatory for all passengers to wear face mask.

D) Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel, after screening at departure.

E) Maintaining social distance is a must all the time.

F) Use of Arogya Setu app mandatory.

Check full list of 230 trains here

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated