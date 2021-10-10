Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Railways to start festival special train from today. Check timings, routes, other details

Indian Railways to start festival special train from today. Check timings, routes, other details

Indian Railways special festival season trains' services
2 min read . 07:29 AM IST Livemint

Indian Railways' special trains services would be available for passengers from October 10 to November 21, to meet the growing demand during the festivals like--Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhatt Puja

The Indian Railways has started a slew of new trains as the festive season begins across the country. The special trains services would be available for passengers from October 10 to November 21, to meet the growing demand during the festivals like--Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhatt Puja. During pre-Pandemic period, Indian Railways used to run around 5,000 special trains during the festive season to manage the rush, but now things have changed. India is still reeling under the second wave and the railway authorities do not want to take any risk, therefore it has decided to run additional special trains, but at much lesser operation capacity.

Yesterday, the Western Railway informed that it would be extending trips of five pairs of 'Festival special trains' for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand.

These trains include Orkha-Ernakulam (Bi-weekly); Okha- Rameswaram Special (weekly); Indore-Kochuveli Special (weekly); Madhurai-Bikaner Special (weekly), and Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur Special (weekly).

View Full Image
Western Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Western Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

Additionally, the Western Railway will be running six more pairs of MEMU special trains from October 11 onwards.

View Full Image
Western Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Western Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
Further Northern railway has started eight festive special trains from national capital Delhi, one each from Bhatinda, Katra and Chandigarh respectively. The Northern Railway festive special trains include Anand Vijar-Muzaffarpur; New Delhi-Darbhanga, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Bhatinda-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Katra-Varanasi, Delhi-Varanasi, Anand Vihar-Jaynagar, Anand Vihar-Saharsa, and Anand Vihar-Katra.

View Full Image
Northern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Northern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

The South Central Railway would run special trains between Purna and Tirupati in order to clear extra rush during the Dusshera festival. As per the details, the Train number 07607 Purna-Tirupati would un on October 11,18, and 24. Whereas train number 07608 Tirupati-Purna will be available on October 12,19 and 26.

View Full Image
South Central Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
South Central Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

Additionally, the South Central Railway will also run Dusshera festival special trains between Secunderabad-Narsapur and Secunderabad-Kakinada Town from October 14 onwards.

View Full Image
South Central Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
South Central Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

The Southern Railway will run fully reserved special trains between Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central every day from October 17, 2021.

View Full Image
The Southern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The Southern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

The Eastern Railway has announced to run Sealdah-Haridwar Puja Special train from October 9 every Saturday.

View Full Image
The Eastern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The Eastern Railway special trains during festive season
Click on the image to enlarge

