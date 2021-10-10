This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways' special trains services would be available for passengers from October 10 to November 21, to meet the growing demand during the festivals like--Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhatt Puja
The Indian Railways has started a slew of new trains as the festive season begins across the country. The special trains services would be available for passengers from October 10 to November 21, to meet the growing demand during the festivals like--Durga Puja, Dusshera, Diwali, and Chhatt Puja. During pre-Pandemic period, Indian Railways used to run around 5,000 special trains during the festive season to manage the rush, but now things have changed. India is still reeling under the second wave and the railway authorities do not want to take any risk, therefore it has decided to run additional special trains, but at much lesser operation capacity.
Yesterday, the Western Railway informed that it would be extending trips of five pairs of 'Festival special trains' for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand.
Further Northern railway has started eight festive special trains from national capital Delhi, one each from Bhatinda, Katra and Chandigarh respectively. The Northern Railway festive special trains include Anand Vijar-Muzaffarpur; New Delhi-Darbhanga, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, New Delhi-Barauni, Bhatinda-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Katra-Varanasi, Delhi-Varanasi, Anand Vihar-Jaynagar, Anand Vihar-Saharsa, and Anand Vihar-Katra.
The South Central Railway would run special trains between Purna and Tirupati in order to clear extra rush during the Dusshera festival. As per the details, the Train number 07607 Purna-Tirupati would un on October 11,18, and 24. Whereas train number 07608 Tirupati-Purna will be available on October 12,19 and 26.
Additionally, the South Central Railway will also run Dusshera festival special trains between Secunderabad-Narsapur and Secunderabad-Kakinada Town from October 14 onwards.
The Southern Railway will run fully reserved special trains between Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Central every day from October 17, 2021.
The Eastern Railway has announced to run Sealdah-Haridwar Puja Special train from October 9 every Saturday.
