Indian Railways which is currently operating 230 special trains(115 pairs) will allow the passengers to book tickets under the 'Tatkal' quota from today.

The tickets can be booked for travellling in these trains starting tomorrow.

A senior railway officialof the Central Railway zone has tweeted that "Tatkal Booking will commence from 29/06/2020 in all Special Trains (starting with 0 numbers) for journey commencing from 30/06/2020 onwards."

Passengers who want to travel under the Tatkal Quota will have to book their tickets after 10am one day before the journey for the AC class and after 11am for the sleeper class.Passengers can book tickets through IRCTC website and app also.However, the price of the tickets booked under Tatkal Quota is cotlier compared to a normal ticket.

Indian Railways at present operates 230 special trains in the country after the suspension of regular train services on March 25 to tackle and stop the spread of covid-19.

Indian Railways already extended the Advance Reservation Period to 120 days from 30 days .A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that the reservation rules for the 30 Special Rajdhani and 200 Special mail and express trains had been modified as it has been decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all specials notified from 30 days to 120 days.

