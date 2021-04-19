"Stoppage of Sale of Platform tickets includes major railway stations of Delhi Area i. e. New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, etc. "Due to surge in COVID’19 cases, Delhi Division of Northern Railway has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect till further orders to regulate the entry of passengers at platforms and station premises," Divisional Railway Manager RN Singh said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}