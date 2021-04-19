Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways to stop sale of platform tickets in railway stations of Delhi division

Indian Railways to stop sale of platform tickets in railway stations of Delhi division

Passengers wait for the train at New Delhi Railway Station amid rising cases across country, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway said, 'Sale of platform ticket to stop at all stations in Delhi division immediately to avoid a rush of people at the stations'

Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets in all the railway stations falling under the Delhi division .

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway said, "Sale of platform ticket to stop at all stations in Delhi division immediately to avoid a rush of people at the stations."

The Northern Railways' announcement came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown -- from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 -- which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city’s health system was stretched to its limits.

"Stoppage of Sale of Platform tickets includes major railway stations of Delhi Area i. e. New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, etc. "Due to surge in COVID’19 cases, Delhi Division of Northern Railway has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect till further orders to regulate the entry of passengers at platforms and station premises," Divisional Railway Manager RN Singh said in a tweet.

The national capital's health system is stretched to its limit with around 25,500 cases coming up every day. The Railways said the trains already in operation would continue to run.

"Railways is there to take the last passenger to the destination. There are enough trains running and most of them at very less capacity utilization. All trains will continue to run," Railway spokesperson DJ Narain said.

