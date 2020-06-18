Indian Railways to terminate Chinese company's contract

Indian Railways to terminate Chinese company's contract1 min read . 03:43 PM IST
- The Railways had given a ₹471 crore contract to a Chinese company
- Railways say there has been poor progress on the signalling and telecommunication work
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.
The Railways has decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.
The Railways had given the contract worth ₹471 crore to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016.
They were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far, said the Railways.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated