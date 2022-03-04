Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways' South Central Railway(SCR) zone on Friday carried out the testing of the indigenous train collision protection system' Kavach'. The two trains will hurtle towards each other at full speed, one with the railway minister on board and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is all you need to know about Kavach: The indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system has been built to help the Railways achieve the goal of "zero accidents". Kavach is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

Trains will also stop on their own when digital system notices any manual error like "jumping" of the red signal or any other malfunction, senior officials said.

"Kavach (indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system) is SIL-4 certified which is the highest level of safety certification," says the railway minister.

Future plan is to roll it out very rapidly and export it to other countries also. This year we will roll it out on 2,000 Kms and in coming years 4,000-5,000 Kms every year, said the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A signal is passed at danger (SPAD) when a train passes a stop-signal when not allowed to do so. 'Kavach' controls the speed of the train by an automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so.

