Indian Railways' Western Railway Zone has achieved a unique record after deciding to run a parcel train from Ahmedabad division in Gujarat to neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Western Railway had earlier sent a goods train with loaded wagons of onions for Bangladesh from Bhavnagar on 4 August 2020.

The Western Railway zone in a statement said' " Loading in this train will be started on 8 August 2020 at Kankariya Goods shed of Ahmedabad division of Western Railway & the train is likely to depart by evening on same day, after completion of loading."

"This unique achievement of newly created Business Development Unit of Ahmedabad division will prove to be a mile stone in Parcel business over Indian Railways," it further added.

Loading of Parcel Special for Bangladesh !



In yet another major breakthrough by Business Development Unit of Western Railway, a Parcel Special is loaded from Kankaria in Gujarat for Benapol in Bangladesh to transport Cloth, Dye & Chemicals. pic.twitter.com/QOuzt7xCto — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 8, 2020





The rake will consists of 20 parcel vans(VPUs)+1 SLR and the loading was done at Ahmedabad Parcel office for Benapole station of Bangladesh recently.

The commodity to be loaded in this rake is denim cloth in 15 VPUs and colours and dyes in 5 VPUs. This traffic is offered for the first time in Ahmedabad division and this is likely to generate an approximate revenue of about Rs. 31 lakh. This is the first ever parcel special train of Ahmedabad division for Bangladesh, which will be traversing 2110 km to reach Benapole in Bangladesh.

Earlier,Indian Railways has operated its first-ever special parcel train to Bangladesh, transporting dry chillies from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district to the neighbouring country

Meanwhile, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing above 92 thousand tonnes its 448 parcel special trains, which mainly included agricultural produce, medicines, fish, milk etc since 23 March till 06 August. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been above ₹29 crore.

During this period, 69 milk special trains were run by Western Rly, with a load of more than 52 thousand tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons, generating revenue of approx ₹9 crore.

Similarly, 361 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of almost 32 thousand tonnes were also run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was ₹16.31 crore. In addition to this, 18 indented rakes carrying 7858 tonnes were also run with almost 100% utilization generating revenue of more than ₹4.09 crore.

During the lockdown period from 22nd March till 6th August, 2020, total 11,342 rakes of goods trains have been used by WR to supply essential commodities amounting to 23.27 million tonnes. 22,155 freight trains have been interchanged with other zonal railways, in which 11,059 trains were handed over and 11,096 trains taken over at different interchange points.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via