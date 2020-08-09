The commodity to be loaded in this rake is denim cloth in 15 VPUs and colours and dyes in 5 VPUs. This traffic is offered for the first time in Ahmedabad division and this is likely to generate an approximate revenue of about Rs. 31 lakh. This is the first ever parcel special train of Ahmedabad division for Bangladesh, which will be traversing 2110 km to reach Benapole in Bangladesh.