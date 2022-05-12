Indian Railways to upgrade iconic Somnath temple railway station. See photos

The objective of station redevelopment is to provide best-in-class amenities to passengers and enhance the travel experience. The station will be upgraded on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model and the tentative cost of the upgradation is estimated at ₹134 crores. The scope of work shall broadly cover Major Upgradation of Railway Station including but not limited to undertaking civil works and MEP works for station building. This station will have exclusive building façade exhibiting the local heritage of Somnath Temple with segregated arrival and departure lounges and in future Somnath Station will connect with GSRTC Bus Stand. Station will be developed by adopting Green Building Concept for Energy Saving. The upgradation work is planned to be completed in in a span of 2 years.