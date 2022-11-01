Indian Railway: Secunderabad station is the only station across the South Central Railwa zone which is categorised as NSG1 station (Non suburban grade 1)
Indian Railways have embarked upon ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ so as to provide world class amenities with elegant features and give aesthetic look to the stations. As part of it, South Central Railway(SCR) zone has undertaken upgradation of major stations across its jurisdiction.
Now, the contract for undertaking up-gradation of Secunderabad railway station with world class facilities has been awarded and it is targeted to complete within three years period. The approximate cost for the execution of this project is ₹699 crores.
Secunderabad station is the only station across the SCR zone which is categorised as NSG1 station (Non suburban grade 1). Stations having ₹500 crore earnings/ 20 million passengers per annum come under NSG1.
The station located in the capital city region of Telangana state has got prime importance. on an average around 200 trains are dealt at Secunderabad railway station with an average daily foot fall of 1.8 lakh passengers. The footfall is expected to increase in the coming days and hence it is proposed for major upgradation of the station with modern amenities and features.
Accordingly, SCR has conceptualized a master plan to integrate the station complex with world class facilities, infrastructure facilities and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience to the rail users. The brief of works that are undertaken under upgradation of Secunderabad station include:
A new station building at North-side with G + 3 floors & South-side building with G+3 floors
Multi-Level parking at the North-side of the Station & underground Parking at the South Side
Construction of two Walkways (7.5m) along with Travelators i.e. at North & South side buildings
Provision of Walkway at North side duly connecting with Skyway of East & West Metro stations
Renovation of the existing Platforms to match with the new Station ambience
Separate Entry and Exit Blocks (Drop off & Pick up locations) to avoid cross movements of Arrival & Departure passengers and vehicular movements.
Solar Power Plant of 5000 kWp will be setup.
The major objective of the station Upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate City core area with Multi modal integration and seamless transfer of passenger from one mode to other mode, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers, convenient pick up and drop off areas for the passengers, adequate parking facility, to decongest the circulating area and integrate with the city road network and to generate business opportunities and revenue generation etc.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge) in this regard has stated that the upgradation of Secunderabad railway station is much needed to meet the future requirements and the Zone is committed to the upgradation of important Railway stations on priority basis to suit the requirements of all segments of people. He also instructed the Officials to extend full cooperation to the executing authority so that the entire process is completed within stipulated time.
