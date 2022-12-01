Journey to Bengaluru will get quicker! Chennai-Bengaluru train to run at 160 kmph soon2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- Southern Railway was nominated as nodal railway for preparation of DPR for Chennai – Bengaluru (362 kms) route by the Indian Railways.
Indian Railways' Southern Railway(SR) zone has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for increasing the speed in the Chennai-Bengaluru Section to 160 kmph and the same has been submitted to the Railway board. Railway Board had approved-in-principle for up gradation of speed to 160 kmph in eight routes of Indian Railways networks.
Indian Railways' Southern Railway(SR) zone has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for increasing the speed in the Chennai-Bengaluru Section to 160 kmph and the same has been submitted to the Railway board. Railway Board had approved-in-principle for up gradation of speed to 160 kmph in eight routes of Indian Railways networks.
Various Zonal Railways were nominated as Nodal Railway for preparation of Detail Project Report(DPR). Southern Railway was nominated as nodal railway for preparation of DPR for Chennai – Bengaluru (362 kms) route.
Various Zonal Railways were nominated as Nodal Railway for preparation of Detail Project Report(DPR). Southern Railway was nominated as nodal railway for preparation of DPR for Chennai – Bengaluru (362 kms) route.
The Southern Railway zone has also submitted similarly Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Chennai - Gudur, Chennai – Renigunta sections for 160kmph are also submitted to Railway Board.
The Southern Railway zone has also submitted similarly Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Chennai - Gudur, Chennai – Renigunta sections for 160kmph are also submitted to Railway Board.
Meanwhile, Southern Railway in a statement said," Chennai – Gudur section (134.3 Km), which is categorized as Group A Golden Quadrilateral route was authorized fit for running trains at 130 Kmph. With this, the section became the first section in Southern Railway capable of handling trains at 130 Kmph."
Meanwhile, Southern Railway in a statement said," Chennai – Gudur section (134.3 Km), which is categorized as Group A Golden Quadrilateral route was authorized fit for running trains at 130 Kmph. With this, the section became the first section in Southern Railway capable of handling trains at 130 Kmph."
Prior to the speed upgrade,a series of trial runs were conducted by Railways and RDSO for assessing the fitness of tracks, traction, signals and rolling stock. And in compliance with all the requirements laid down, the section is now equipped to handle trains at 130 Kmph.
Prior to the speed upgrade,a series of trial runs were conducted by Railways and RDSO for assessing the fitness of tracks, traction, signals and rolling stock. And in compliance with all the requirements laid down, the section is now equipped to handle trains at 130 Kmph.
Also in another related development, Southern Railway is taking steps to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes in Tamil Nadu.
Also in another related development, Southern Railway is taking steps to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes in Tamil Nadu.
As part of systematic and planned efforts to strengthen track, traction, and signaling systems, the zone focuses on upgrading speed in the Group A and Golden Quadrilateral- Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) routes as well as the identified Group B routes in Tamil Nadu. Group A and Group B routes are those Railway lines in which the speed can be maximum increased to 160kmph and 130 kmph respectively, as per Railway Manual.
As part of systematic and planned efforts to strengthen track, traction, and signaling systems, the zone focuses on upgrading speed in the Group A and Golden Quadrilateral- Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) routes as well as the identified Group B routes in Tamil Nadu. Group A and Group B routes are those Railway lines in which the speed can be maximum increased to 160kmph and 130 kmph respectively, as per Railway Manual.
Chennai –Renigunta Section
Chennai –Renigunta Section
In Chennai – Renigunta section (134.78 Km) falling under Group B, also a Golden Quadrilateral route, works for speed enhancement from the existing 110 Kmph to 130 Kmph have been completed already. Upon receiving sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the section is targeted for speed upgradation, in the current financial year.
In Chennai – Renigunta section (134.78 Km) falling under Group B, also a Golden Quadrilateral route, works for speed enhancement from the existing 110 Kmph to 130 Kmph have been completed already. Upon receiving sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the section is targeted for speed upgradation, in the current financial year.
Once the speed enhancement is sanctioned, trains running on these important routes in Tamil Nadu will be operated at higher speeds greatly easing the travel time for passengers.
Once the speed enhancement is sanctioned, trains running on these important routes in Tamil Nadu will be operated at higher speeds greatly easing the travel time for passengers.
Other Group-B Routes
Other Group-B Routes
Speed enhancement works are in progress in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai, Jolarpettai – Podanur and Chennai – Dindigul sections (Group B routes). It is proposed to increase the maximum permissible speed from the existing 110 Kmph to 130 Kmph in these sections. Especially, in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai (144.54 Km) section, the targeted date for completion of speed enhancement works is now advanced to March 2023 as this crucial section handles premium trains like Vande Bharat and Shatabti trains.
Speed enhancement works are in progress in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai, Jolarpettai – Podanur and Chennai – Dindigul sections (Group B routes). It is proposed to increase the maximum permissible speed from the existing 110 Kmph to 130 Kmph in these sections. Especially, in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai (144.54 Km) section, the targeted date for completion of speed enhancement works is now advanced to March 2023 as this crucial section handles premium trains like Vande Bharat and Shatabti trains.
Increasing Speed to 110 kmph
Increasing Speed to 110 kmph
During the current year 2022-23 and till date, various infrastructural upgradation works have been completed and the maximum permissible speed has been increased to 110 Kmphin the sections of Vriddhachalam – Salem from 80 Kmph, Thanjavur – Ponmalai from 100 Kmph, Villupuram – Katpadifrom 50-80 Kmph, Nagercoil – Tirunelvelifrom 100 Kmph, Villupuram – Puducherryfrom100 Kmph, Thanjavur – Karaikalfrom 50-90 Kmph, Coimbatore North –Mettupalayamfrom 90 Kmph.
During the current year 2022-23 and till date, various infrastructural upgradation works have been completed and the maximum permissible speed has been increased to 110 Kmphin the sections of Vriddhachalam – Salem from 80 Kmph, Thanjavur – Ponmalai from 100 Kmph, Villupuram – Katpadifrom 50-80 Kmph, Nagercoil – Tirunelvelifrom 100 Kmph, Villupuram – Puducherryfrom100 Kmph, Thanjavur – Karaikalfrom 50-90 Kmph, Coimbatore North –Mettupalayamfrom 90 Kmph.
It is proposed to enhance the maximum permissible speed to 110 Kmph during the remaining period of 2022-23 in the sections of Arakkonam – Chengalpattu (75/90 Kmph*), Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur (70 Kmph*), Tambaram – Chengalpattu (100 Kmph*), Tirunelveli – Tenkasi (70 Kmph*), Salem – Karur- Namakkal (100 Kmph*), Cuddalore Port –Vriddhachalam (60/75), Dindigul – Pollachi (100 Kmph*) and Madurai – VanchiManiyachchi (100 Kmph*) sections.
It is proposed to enhance the maximum permissible speed to 110 Kmph during the remaining period of 2022-23 in the sections of Arakkonam – Chengalpattu (75/90 Kmph*), Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur (70 Kmph*), Tambaram – Chengalpattu (100 Kmph*), Tirunelveli – Tenkasi (70 Kmph*), Salem – Karur- Namakkal (100 Kmph*), Cuddalore Port –Vriddhachalam (60/75), Dindigul – Pollachi (100 Kmph*) and Madurai – VanchiManiyachchi (100 Kmph*) sections.