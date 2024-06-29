Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains, including Vande Bharat till June 29 in THIS division. Check route, full list

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains, including Vande Bharat till June 29 in THIS division. Check route, full list

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Over 200 trains, including the Bokaro Steel City Express and others like Vande Bharat, have either been cancelled or rescheduled.

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains due to maintenance work

On Saturday, the Indian Railways cancelled over 200 trains due to ongoing maintenance work on South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Kharagpur Division.

The trains are expected to remain cancelled till June 29.

“In view of Pre-Non Interlocking and Non Interlocking works (from 29.06.2024 to 06.07.2024) at Andul Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with connectivity of Sankrail-Santragachi Link Line with Andul station," said the zonal railway in an official statement mentioning the cancellation of trains.

Cancelled trains

From June 30 to July 2, and July 6:

12857/12858 Howrah-Digha-Howrah Tamralipta Express

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

12883/12884 Santragachi-Purulia-Howrah Express

July 5:

Howrah-Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City Express (18011/18013)

Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express

July 6:

Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City-Howrah Express (18012/18014)

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express

Sambalpur-Shalimar Express

Diverted trains

The following trains will be diverted via Asansol-Adra-Midnapore-Hijli-Bhadrak on the specified dates:

12508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Express, journey commencing on July 4.

22504 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Express, journeys commencing on June 29, 30, July 2, and July 4.

22502 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Express.

12510 Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Express, journeys commencing on June 30 and July 1.

12516 Silchar-Coimbatore Express, journey commencing on July 2.

Rescheduled trains

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n July 1 will leave Hatia at 22.30 hrs.

18616 Hatia-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n July 5 will leave Hatia at 23.30 hrs.

18014/18012 Bokaro Steel City/Chakradharpur-Howrah Express journey commencing o­n July 2 will leave Bokaro Steel City at 22.00 hrs / Chakradharpur at 20.35 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing o­n June 30 will leave Howrah at 06.00 hrs.

38051 Howrah-Haldia Local journey commencing o­n July 1 will leave Howrah at 06.45 hrs.

12262 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Duronto Express journey commencing o­n July 1 will leave Howrah at 07.00 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing o­n July 1 will leave Howrah at 07.10 hrs.

12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express journey commencing o­n July 6 will leave Howrah at 07.30 hrs.

22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express journey commencing o­n July 6 will leave Howrah at 07.40 hrs

Meanwhile, on July 6, several trains passing through Kharagpur are scheduled for termination or short operation. These include the Bhadrak-Howrah-Bhadrak Baghajatin Express (Train numbers 18044/18043), the Adra-Howrah-Adra Rani Shiromoni Express (Train numbers 18004/18003), and the Bhanjpur-Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special (Train numbers 08008/08007).

These adjustments are part of the planned modifications to their routes and schedules. Passengers are advised to check with railway authorities or online platforms for updated information regarding their travel plans on this day.

