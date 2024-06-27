78 trains cancelled, 36 diverted between Hyderabad-New Delhi till July 7

  • 78 trains were cancelled, and 36 trains have been rerouted to alternative routes until 7 July.

Livemint
First Published01:32 PM IST
Train passengers cross railway tracks upon their arrival at the Delhi Cantt station. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Train passengers cross railway tracks upon their arrival at the Delhi Cantt station. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Due to ongoing third-line construction between the Kazipet and Balharshah sections, 78 trains have been cancelled, and 36 trains have been rerouted to alternative routes until July 7.

The South Central Railway (SCR) attributed the cancellation of multiple number of trains to the preparatory and commissioning works for the third line between Asifabad and Rechni stations in the Secunderabad division, according to The Hindu.

Cancelled trains

Here are the trains affected by the cancellations and diversions until July 6-7:

Train No. 17003 Kazipet-Solapur Express

Train No. 17004 Balharshah-Kazipet Express

Train No. 12757 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar Express

Train No. 12758 Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad Express

Also Read: Can you book railway e-tickets for your friends and family? IRCTC shares update on restriction due to different surname

These services, including daily, weekly, and biweekly trains, are impacted due to ongoing third-line works between Kazipet and Balharshah sections.

Additionally, trains linking Secunderabad with Hazrat Nizamuddin, Patna, Raxual, Danapur, and Subdergunj, along with those connecting Hyderabad to Gorakhpur and Raxual, have been cancelled on designated dates throughout this period due to ongoing infrastructure works on the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

Cancelled Trains:

20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi

20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam

12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin

12804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam

Also Read: Indian Railways proposes speed cut for Vande Bharat and Gatiman Express trains. Here’s why

Diversions:

12590 Secunderabad-Gorakhpur (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Secunderabad-New Delhi (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12724 New Delhi-Secunderabad (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi (rescheduled by one hour on certain days)

12724 New Delhi-Hyderabad (rescheduled by two hours on certain days)

12791 Secunderabad-Danapur (rescheduled by 75 minutes from July 4 to 6)

Due to ongoing infrastructure works on the Kazipet-Balharshah section, these adjustments are in place, affecting normal train routes and schedules until July 5.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndia78 trains cancelled, 36 diverted between Hyderabad-New Delhi till July 7

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

154.30
08:08 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-1.3 (-0.84%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.15
08:09 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-1.15 (-0.7%)

Indus Towers

360.85
08:09 AM | 27 JUN 2024
4.7 (1.32%)

GAIL India

215.40
08:09 AM | 27 JUN 2024
1.4 (0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

287.35
08:04 AM | 27 JUN 2024
24.4 (9.28%)

Whirlpool Of India

1,999.65
08:03 AM | 27 JUN 2024
162.75 (8.86%)

Manappuram Finance

210.65
08:04 AM | 27 JUN 2024
14.2 (7.23%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

774.40
08:03 AM | 27 JUN 2024
45.05 (6.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue