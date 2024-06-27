78 trains cancelled, 36 diverted between Hyderabad-New Delhi till July 7

Due to ongoing third-line construction between the Kazipet and Balharshah sections, 78 trains have been cancelled, and 36 trains have been rerouted to alternative routes until July 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The South Central Railway (SCR) attributed the cancellation of multiple number of trains to the preparatory and commissioning works for the third line between Asifabad and Rechni stations in the Secunderabad division, according to The Hindu.

Cancelled trains Here are the trains affected by the cancellations and diversions until July 6-7:

Train No. 17003 Kazipet-Solapur Express

Train No. 17004 Balharshah-Kazipet Express

Train No. 12757 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kagaznagar Express

Train No. 12758 Sirpur Kagaznagar-Secunderabad Express

These services, including daily, weekly, and biweekly trains, are impacted due to ongoing third-line works between Kazipet and Balharshah sections.

Additionally, trains linking Secunderabad with Hazrat Nizamuddin, Patna, Raxual, Danapur, and Subdergunj, along with those connecting Hyderabad to Gorakhpur and Raxual, have been cancelled on designated dates throughout this period due to ongoing infrastructure works on the Kazipet-Balharshah section.

Cancelled Trains: 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi

20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam

12803 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin

12804 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam

Diversions: 12590 Secunderabad-Gorakhpur (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad (rerouted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Secunderabad-New Delhi (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12724 New Delhi-Secunderabad (diverted through Majri, Pimpal, Khuti, Mudkhed, and Nizamabad)

12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi (rescheduled by one hour on certain days)

12724 New Delhi-Hyderabad (rescheduled by two hours on certain days)

12791 Secunderabad-Danapur (rescheduled by 75 minutes from July 4 to 6)

Due to ongoing infrastructure works on the Kazipet-Balharshah section, these adjustments are in place, affecting normal train routes and schedules until July 5.



