Indian Railways: Trains short terminated/ diverted due to farmers' protests

Indian Railways: Trains short terminated/ diverted due to farmers' protests1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 06:31 AM IST
The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas.
Due to farmers' agitation in Punjab, some of the trains operated by Northern Railway have been short terminated/diverted.
"The 02715 Nanded-Amritsar express of January 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded express of January 4 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi," Northern Railway said in a press release. The 02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar express special of January 1 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.
The 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.
The 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar- Tarntaran-Beas.
The 04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas.
The 02025 Nagpur-Amritsar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.
