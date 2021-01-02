Indian Railways: Trains short terminated/ diverted due to farmers' protests

"The 02715 Nanded-Amritsar express of January 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded express of January 4 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi," Northern Railway said in a press release. The 02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar express special of January 1 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.