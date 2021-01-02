Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways: Trains short terminated/ diverted due to farmers' protests
Nanded-Amritsar express of January 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi

Indian Railways: Trains short terminated/ diverted due to farmers' protests

1 min read . 06:31 AM IST Staff Writer

The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas.

Due to farmers' agitation in Punjab, some of the trains operated by Northern Railway have been short terminated/diverted.

Due to farmers' agitation in Punjab, some of the trains operated by Northern Railway have been short terminated/diverted.

"The 02715 Nanded-Amritsar express of January 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded express of January 4 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi," Northern Railway said in a press release. The 02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar express special of January 1 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST

New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST

"The 02715 Nanded-Amritsar express of January 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently, the 02716 Amritsar-Nanded express of January 4 will short originate from New Delhi and remain partially cancelled between New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi," Northern Railway said in a press release. The 02903 Mumbai Central-Amritsar express special of January 1 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CBI disposes of 800 cases in 2020 amidst Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST

Harsh Vardhan says nationwide dry run of Covid vaccination will be successful

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Covid vaccination: Three sites selected for dry run in Delhi

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST

New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases

4 min read . 07:59 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas.

The 02925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.

The 02926 Amritsar-Bandra Terminus express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar- Tarntaran-Beas.

The 04650 Amritsar-Jaynagar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar-Tarntaran-Beas.

The 02025 Nagpur-Amritsar express special of January 2 will be diverted to run via Beas-Tarntaran-Amritsar.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.