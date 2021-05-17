On 17 May, Central Railway transported 8 empty Oxygen tankers from Nagpur to Angul, Odisha for filling (LMO) and carrying back to Nagpur. Shri Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western & Central Railway convened a high-level meeting and issued instructions for planning and readiness for handing situation arising out of cyclone. He is personally monitoring the LMO transportation during the cyclone and has spoken the Chief Secretary of Gujrat and Municipal Commissioner of MCGM for extending full support by railways in handling the cyclone and also in continuing the transportation of oxygen even in this adverse situation.