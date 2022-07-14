Home / News / India / Indian Railways' unimaginable service! Car ride to student over cancelled train
Indian Railways' unimaginable service! Car ride to student over cancelled train
1 min read.08:03 AM ISTLivemint
The student had booked a train ticket to travel from Ekta Nagar to Vadodara, from where he would travel to his final destination - Chennai. However, due to heavy rains, some portions of the railway tracks connecting Ekta Nagar to Vadodara were washed out, which led to the train's cancellation
The Indian Railways recently came to the rescue of a Gujarat student who had booked a train ticket to travel to his university but due to rains his train got cancelled.
The Aerospace engineering student from IIT Madras Satyam Gadhvi was given a car ride from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara station.
The railway officials hired a car exclusively for the student to take him to Vadodara so that he could catch a train from there.
Gadhvi thanked the supportive railway staff of Ekta Nagar for the timely assistance and said that such action shows how much importance the Indian Railways gives to each and every passenger.
Gadhvi had booked a train ticket to travel from Ekta Nagar to Vadodara, from where he would travel to his final destination - Chennai. However, due to heavy rains, some portions of the railway tracks connecting Ekta Nagar to Vadodara were washed out, which led to the cancellation of the train.
In yet another incident that proves that the dedicated services of the Indian Railways, railway official Ganesh Ghosh in an exemplary show of courage crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge to rectify air leakage issue that helped resume the journey.
A few months back, a senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) Sathish Kumar was also seen risking his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge when a passenger pulled the alarm chain on Titwala and Khadavali route, about 80 km from Mumbai
